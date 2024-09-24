A man who killed a father in a "cowardly and unprovoked" attack as he walked home from the pub with his son has been jailed.

Lance Kinsley, 22, assaulted Christopher King and his son from behind in a park off Vane Street, Hull, on 12 June last year.

Mr King, 53, died from a head injury in hospital 14 days later.

Hull Crown C ourt heard how Mr King had fallen heavily and hit his head on the path, knocking him unconscious and causing brain injuries and three fractured ribs.

Prosecutor Stephen Wood KC told the court the assault was witnessed by a woman who was walking home through the park.

She said Kinsley was "gunning for" his victims, but that they were oblivious to him.

The woman saw Mr King fall to the ground.

"She described the attacker then flaring his shoulders, like a predator standing over his victim," Mr Wood said. "But he had not finished."The woman claimed Kinsley turned his attention to Mr King's son and that he was still "apparently enraged". He punched the son in the face, knocking him to the ground as well and continuing to punch him.She said Kinsley then returned to Mr King, who was lying unconscious on the ground, and in "an entirely unnecessary and gratuitous act of violence", delivered a further blow to the upper part of his body.

'Full of life'Deputy circuit judge Roger Thomas KC told Kinsley: "This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack on a father and son, who were simply making their way home after a pleasant afternoon together in the city centre."This was a vicious, unprovoked and sustained attack on two defenceless men."

Following an eight-day trial, a jury found Kinsley not guilty of murder.

He had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault at an earlier hearing and was jailed for nine years.

In a statement Mr King's family said they were "absolutely devastated at Chris’s death" and described him as a "lovely man, full of life and always there for all of us".Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, of Humberside Police, said: “Christopher was merely walking home from the pub and lost his life that day at the hands of what was a violent and unprovoked attacked.

“Whilst the outcome at court today will not bring Christopher back, I hope it provides Christophers loved ones with some comfort in knowing Kinsley has taken responsibility for Christopher’s death.

“Christopher’s family are left without a son, brother, dad and friend."