Play Brightcove video

Annette Bramley speaks to Lara Rostron

The mother of a woman who was murdered and dismembered by her husband has spoken of the "torture" of knowing she was "cast aside like rubbish".

Holly Bramley, who was 26, was stabbed to death by her abusive husband, 28-year-old Nicholas Metson, at their flat in Lincoln in March last year.

Metson then cut her body into more than 200 pieces and recruited a friend to help dump her remains in bags in the River Witham in the village of Bassingham about 10 miles away.

Some of her body parts have yet to be found.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Holly's mother, Annette, said she is still haunted by what happened to her daughter.

"I can't even describe how that affected me," she said.

"The nightmares I had, picturing how she must have been so scared in those moments.

"Although before we knew everything, [we knew] that he had done some things to her, the full extent was unbelievable, it was horrific.

"It was torturing to know what he did, that she was cast aside like rubbish. She didn't deserve that."

Holly Bramley and Nicholas Metson got together in 2016.

Holly had been with Metson since 2016. They married in 2021.

Mrs Bramley described her daughter as "sweet, innocent, loving and caring... but also vulnerable".

She said Holly became increasingly isolated from the family.

"[Metson] had convinced her that we were all bad people and he was the one to save her and that she needed saving. He coerced her into believing that she should cut all ties with the family."

'He liked to kill animals'

Holly was banned her from contacting her family and friends on social media.

Her sister Sarah-Jayne Lindop said: "All she wanted was to find someone who loved her and to have a family. Family was everything to her

"He convinced her that he was the only one she needed."

Mrs Bramley added: "He liked to kill animals and we were fearful for Holly because of that.

"She was blindsided by love, she just loved him and believed after time what he was saying must be the truth - that we weren't the right people for her.

"There were times when he'd sent her home, times when he'd been violent towards her. My belief is that had he not sent her home she would have died a lot sooner.

"That's what he'd imagined himself doing and sent her home to prevent it, but then he would quickly entice her back."

By the start of 2023 Holly had decided she would leave Metson.

She was last seen on 17 March on CCTV.

Nicholas Metson was jailed for life. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

In the following days, Metson put a note on the door of their flat saying he was isolating due to Covid and cancelled a takeaway delivery.

At some point he stabbed her and then used several tools to dismember her body.

He kept the body parts in his flat and sent messages to people saying Holly had left him.

He also made suspicious internet searches, including "how to dispose of a dead body" and "can someone haunt me after they die?".

Metson hacked into Holly's social media accounts to send messages implying that she had left him, alleging that she had assaulted him and transferring money to him by way of apology.

Police were called to the couple's flat on 24 March after concerns were raised for Ms Bramley's safety.

Officers visited the following day but got no response on the first two occasions they knocked at the door.

When Metson answered after their third attempt, he claimed not to know where his wife was and said she had suffered mental health problems, self-harmed and subjected him to domestic abuse.

He tried to hide the evidence of what he had done, but after his arrest parts of her body were found in the river.

Metson initially denied murder but changed his plea to guilty before a trial.

He was jailed for life, with a minimum of 19 years 316 days.

Mrs Bramley is now backing a campaign, called For Holly, being run by Lincolnshire Police and the Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Support Service.

It aims to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse and the support available to victims.

Mrs Bramley said: "I didn't get to save Holly. I want to do something in her honour and try and help others in that same situation, make them realise what outcome they may face if they are in that kind of relationship.

"For Holly it was too late and if I can help save just one more young girl from this same fate then that would be just absolutely fantastic."

Det Ch Insp Rachael Cox, a domestic abuse specialist at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are indebted to Annette. Despite her grief she is determined to work with us to help us reach those experiencing domestic abuse.

"She is an inspiration and a reminder of why we do this job."