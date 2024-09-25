Two men have denied murdering a mother and her three children in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle died after the incident in Westbury Road in the early hours of 21 August.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley, and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley, are charged with four counts of murder and the attempted murder of Antonia Gawith.

They denied all charges when they appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court was told that a third man, described as "the main suspect" is still being treated in hospital after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains unconscious and under sedation and is unlikely to be fit enough to face trial, the court heard.

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed the man in hospital is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

Shabir and Sunderland, who both appeared on a video link, were remanded in custody ahead of a provisional trial date of 4 March next year.

In a statement issued after their deaths, the family of the victims said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

The children’s father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie, and our three beautiful children.

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.”