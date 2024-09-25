Police are hunting a man who snatched a baby from their mother's arms on board a train and ran off.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday 17 August when the woman was preparing to get off a train at Worksop.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: "A stranger grabbed the baby from the mother’s arms and took off down the carriage with her. "A relative managed to grab the baby back."

The man got off the train at Barnsley. BTP have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone with information should call 0800 405040.