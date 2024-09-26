Human remains found at a skip yard have still not been identified almost two years on.

Body parts were discovered at waste recycling firm Skelton Skips in Knowsthorpe Way, Leeds, on 31 October 2022.

West Yorkshire Police said they belonged to a man, but "extensive enquiries" had failed to establish his identity. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: "Forensic testing has confirmed that the deceased was male, his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A full DNA profile has been obtained, but this does not match any individual profile held on the national DNA database.“We have worked with the National Missing Persons Unit and Interpol to try and identify the male but again there has been no match."

He said enquires were continuing with forensics experts and the National Crime Agency.