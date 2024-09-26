Play Brightcove video

A rugby league veteran has been selected to represent his country at the venerable age of 76.

Stewart Piper spent his whole career with Doncaster, playing a total of 230 matches in the 1970s and 80s.

He is now president of the club as well as playing for the Doncaster Toll Bar Masters, a team for players aged over 35.

Piper thought his chance to play for his country had passed him by.

But in November he will fly to Belfast to represent England Masters, an honour that came as a surprise.

"I said 'are you sure you have got the right person? I am 76 years-old'."

He added: "I can't wait to get on the that field in Ireland. They have said it'll be tough, but I like it tough. When the going gets tough I get going."

Despite some of the players being around 40 years his junior, his teammates say Piper is still a fierce competitor on the field.

Wayne Morton, chairman at Doncaster Toll Bar Masters said: "He does some tackling sometimes and [you think] you are not supposed to tackle. He's still got it."

Piper made his debut professional with Doncaster in 1970 against Widnes.

Stewart Piper was featured in the documentary 'Another Bloody Sunday'

In 1981, Yorkshire Television followed Doncaster Rugby League Club when they were the worst team in the country.

The documentary showed the team ending a 24-match losing streak with victory over Huyton.

The film's title, Another Bloody Sunday, came from a phrase coined by Piper in an interview.

He said fans still remember the documentary, saying: "They still shout to me 'another bloody sunday' ...people never forget." And he said he has no intention of giving up the game any time soon.

"It takes you a week to get over a knock. But motion is the lotion that's what I keep telling myself," he said.