Small business owners in part of South Yorkshire say an £11m plan to demolish their shop units is "devastating".

Rotherham Council is using money from the previous government's Levelling Up Fund to create new shops, a town square and a community building along Laughton Road in Dinnington.

Several buildings and market stalls, which the council has described as “underused” and “poorly maintained,” are set to be flattened to make way.

The council says retailers have been offered help to relocate and that "short-term upheaval" will lead to "long-term improvement".

The council says the plan will help to reduce anti-social behaviour on the high street. Credit: ITV News

But some are worried about their future.

Bike shop owner Doug Scriven said: "[It's] absolutely devastating. We had an inkling that was going to be what was going to be said but when you hear it it's just awful.

"If it carries on like this we can't continue - they are going to push us out.

"They have said 'we are not wanting a business like you to disappear off the high street', but how can we stay? The communication is completely one-way. They are telling us rubbish."

Hardware shop owner Dean Tomney said: "We are going to be put somewhere we don't even want to be. We have been here for 14 years, this is where we work.

"Wherever we get put, I don't think we are going to have the footfall. I don't think we are going to have the potential to be earning what we are earning [here] - it's scary."

The council is planning new shop units and a public square. Credit: RMBC

Simon Moss, the council's assistant director of regeneration said the plans had been approved following consultation.

He said: "The regeneration of Dinnington will reduce persistent anti-social behaviour, create attractive public realm, and promote footfall on the high street.

"This regeneration will require demolition of a number of buildings, but we’ve spoken and written to the businesses owners within and offered them help to relocate nearby.

He said businesses were being encouraged to move to vacant retail units on Laughton Road and were being offered free business advice and support.

He added: "Regrettably, as with any redevelopment of this nature, it will create some short-term upheaval but bring long-term improvement. Compensation may be available to some businesses."