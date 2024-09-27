The leader of Bradford Council says she is "really proud" of a £50m music venue which is currently lying empty after the operator pulled out.

Questions about the future of Bradford Live have intensified since the council confirmed last week, following months of speculation, that NEC Group would no longer be involved.

Susan Hinchcliffe insisted the venue - which should have opened in November - would launch in 2025, during Bradford's year as UK City of Culture.

She said "a number of operators" were interested in taking over the management of the 3,800-seater venue, which is built on the site of the city's old Odeon cinema.

But she declined to say how many due to "commercial sensitivities".

Answering questions for the first time since last week's announcement, she said: "We're really proud of this venue. People can see the future that it represents.

"Everyone's really looking forward to getting in here I know that and we're really looking forward to opening it up for everybody.

"We now know that during 2025 it will open, people will be able to enjoy it as part of City of Culture. We know this is the right thing to do as part of our regeneration across the district."

An artist's impression of the venue. Credit: Bradford Live

Bradford Live was initially forecast to cost between £22m and £25m, but costs spiralled, with the council putting in £44m.

The rest came from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), the government and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A full refurbishment was effectively completed in July.

Earlier this year, it was announced that two events – an Abba tribute act and a show of Bob Marley songs – would launch the venue in November.

But those were cancelled and the official website has now been effectively dismantled.

The council said the NEC Group had pulled out "following a strategic review of its business" and wanted to focus on its Birmingham operation.

The authority, which earlier this year approved £40m of spending cuts amid huge financial problems, has faced criticism for spending £44m of taxpayers' money on the project.

But Ms Hinchcliffe insisted it was the right decision.

" This will be a great asset and I am confident that in a year or two's time people will look back on this and see how magnificent it is and see how well it serves the Bradford economy.

"Nothing is ever easy, I don't expect things to be easy in life. We're pushing forward on our regeneration and growth ambitions."

She added: "We have to spend on regeneration for growth. Without growth we have no future as a city."