A primary school in North Yorkshire closed for two days after a fly infestation.

Escrick Primary School, near Selby, said it shut on Thursday and Friday due to a "significant number of flies, in classrooms, the kitchen [and] toilet areas" since term started this month.

A spokesperson at the school said: "There were increasing swarms of flies, which was impacting on children's learning and well being."

After failed attempts to get rid of the bugs, staff closed the school for fumigation on Thursday.

A d eep clean will be carried out before children return on Monday.

The school said it was aware of "problems with flies in the village and surrounding area."

Pupils have been taught at home while the school was closed.

The school spokesperson said: "We look forward to seeing all the children next week and appreciate the inconvenience this has caused."

North Yorkshire Council has been contacted for a statement.