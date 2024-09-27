The partner of a woman who died in a house fire along with their three children is to go on trial accused of strangling her in a previous incident.

A court heard Jonathan Birtle was "very alarmed and distressed" that prosecutors were proceeding with the case against him, despite the loss of his family.

Mr Birtle was arrested on 27 July accused of assaulting his partner Bryonie Gawith, who was 29.

He was in police custody three weeks later when a fire broke out at their home in Westbury, in the early hours of 21 August.

Ms Gawith and their three children, Denisty Birtle, aged nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle all died following the incident.

Mr Birtle pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.

He also denied stealing Ms Gawith’s phone.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Defence lawyer Fuad Arshad told the court Birtle was “very alarmed and distressed that the Crown Prosecution Service has decided to continue this prosecution against him” and “wishes for that to be echoed in court”.

A trial date was set for January 2026, but Mr Arshad said Birtle was “in such a state of trauma I have concerns as to his psychiatric standing”.

A further hearing to determine whether he is fit to stand trial will take place at the same court on 15 November.

Following the deaths of his partner and children Mr Birtle released a statement which said: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie, and our three beautiful children.“

"I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat.

"I cannot imagine life without them.”

Two men accused of murder and attempted murder over the fire are due to go on trial in March next year.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, and Calum Sunderland, 25, deny murdering Ms Gawith and the three children and attempting to murder Ms Gawith’s sister, Antonia Gawith.

The court previously heard a man arrested at the scene of the fire, described as the “main suspect”, was “still unconscious” in hospital and will not be ready for trial “even if he does wake up”.

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed the man in hospital is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.