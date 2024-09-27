Police are investigating a string of incidents of men using sweets to lure boys into vehicles in North Yorkshire.

Patrols have been increased after three reports of men asking boys to get into their vehicle in the Byram area, near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the first incident happened on Wednesday, 18 September, when a boy was walking on the outskirts of the village on Sutton Lane, near the junction with Buckingham Way.

A man in an "older grey car" pulled up and asked the boy to get in.

He refused and went home to tell his family, who reported it to police.

The man was described as white, bald, aged around 40 with "bad teeth" and wearing a green high visibility jacket.

At around 7pm the same day, a second report was made by the family of another boy who had been approached by a man at Grey Fold while playing with friends.

The boy said the man, described as white, older and wearing a red coat, had offered sweets and asked him and his friends to get in the van.

On Tuesday, 24 September, a third incident happened between 4.30pm and 4.50pm on Byram Park Road near some woodland.

A boy was riding his bicycle when he was approached by a man inside a smaller white van who offered him sweets to get inside.

The man was white, bald or with a shaven head, of large build, aged in his 40s, with a “foreign” accent and possibly a tattoo on his arm.

Det Ch Insp Shaun Page, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand that these recent developments will raise local concerns. I want to personally reassure you we are fully committed to investigating these incidents.

“I am urging people to come forward with information to help our enquiries, with any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist.”

