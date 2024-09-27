South Yorkshire Police says there will be an inevitable impact on services after what it called a "significant error in the accounts" led to the discovery of a £65million black hole in its budget.

On Friday, 27 September, the force and the South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard both released statements revealing that years of unfinanced spending on essential equipment including kit for officers, vehicles and IT gear and services had gone unnoticed.

Mr Coppard has ordered an independent review. The force is now seeking financial support from the government.

Mr Coppard said: "These problems would appear to represent a fundamental error in accounting practices in the office of the former PCC [police and crime commissioner].

"Those mistakes were missed by external and internal checks.

“I have now instructed my office to bring in an external team to independently look at the processes that allowed those mistakes to go undetected for five years."

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said she felt "great disappointment" at the news and "the impact this will have on the financial stability of South Yorkshire Police".

'There will of course be challenges'

She added that the force had savings and reserves which would mitigate the impact of the problem, but "this is not how we would seek to manage our finances and it will, of course, have impacts on the service we deliver".

"I have that assurance and feel confident through working together and with the support of the Home Office we will be able to stabilise the budget and protect the services we offer," she said.

"That said, there will of course be challenges ahead as we work through this.

"I have informed the workforce of this error this morning and will do all I can to offer them appropriate reassurance so they can continue to focus on the task ahead."

Mr Coppard said the error came to light after the responsibilities for budget oversight transferred from the former office of the police and crime commissioner to the mayor's office in May.

He said £16m of spending already made had not been accounted for, along with £49m of future spending commitments.

The force said it would "do everything we can" to protect services but it was "too soon to say" if jobs would be affected.

Last year South Yorkshire Police had a budget of £326m, of which 74% came from the government. The rest was paid for through council tax.