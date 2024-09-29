Play Brightcove video

Emma Wilkinson reports on a 'Farm to Talk' event featuring the father of Alec Newlove was just 24 when he took his own life six months ago.

David says his son was a popular and compassionate young farmer. At an event held in Alec's hometown of Louth, he spoke about the importance of talking things through.

"My son, 28 weeks ago, decided to take himself off without any fuss, without any warning, without any notification and end his life. Nobody saw any signs, any warnings. I wish Alec had called me or any of his friends. It's not a weakness to talk, to say 'I'm struggling' is ok."

Mr Newlove hopes that by talking about Alec's life and the impact of his death, it will encourage others in the farming community to talk to each other.

According to Yellow Wellies, a farmers' mental health charity, 95% of agricultural workers under the age of 40 believe mental health is one of the biggest hidden dangers in the industry.

Alec’s friends and fellow members of the Louth Young Farmers Club have vowed to keep talking in his memory.

Keeping Alec's memory alive

At this event in Louth, a number of support organisations took part, with Alec's father taking centre stage.

He told the crowd how important it is that people talk about their mental health. Hundreds of people attended the first 'Farm to Talk' event at Donna Nook - the country fair was organised to bring the farming community together to raise awareness of support organisations.

Hundreds attended first Farm to Talk event in Louth

Organiser Libby Arundel said:

"There are always battles in farming so we thought if we have this day, especially after harvest time, and get everyone together, have some fun, get chatting, get talking. And then not to mention all the mental health stands that are here. If we can get just one person to reach out today, then we've done a good job,"

Farmers face many different pressures. Peter Cornish from The Lincolnshire Rural Support Network says it's seeing an increasing number of people contacting it's helpline. People who are struggling and often feel alone.

"The advent of tractors with technology and less and less people involved agriculture means people are spending a lot of time on their own. Bearing in mind we've had a very wet year which has made things a lot worse. And that feeling of isolation is really starting to hit home."

While no one can know what was going on in Alec's mind, his death has been felt by hundreds of people. His father hopes this event will spread the message that no one is alone.

For help and information contact the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.