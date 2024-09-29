Police issue 'urgent appeal' for missing April, 13, from Kirkbymoorside

North Yorkshire Police have issued an 'urgent appeal' for information about a missing teenager from Kirkbymoorside.

April, 13, was last seen in the town at 1.45pm on Saturday 28 September. Extensive police searches are ongoing to find her.

She was wearing black leggings and a black hoodie with white writing and a pocket on the front. She may have travelled to Manchester.

A police spokesperson said: "We are very concerned for her welfare, and extensive police searches are ongoing to locate her, both locally and in Manchester."

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Dial 999 with an immediate sighting. Quote reference NYP-28092024-0414 when passing information.