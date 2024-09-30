A Sheffield Wednesday fan has been banned for life, sacked from his job and charged by police over an "abhorrent" social media post about the death of a rival supporter.

The club took action after a post on X appearing to mock the death of West Brom fan Mark Townsend.

Mr Townsend, 57, suffered a medical emergency in the Leppings Lane end and later died when the two sides met at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The social media post appeared to make reference to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans during the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy. The account has since been suspended.

In a statement, Wednesday confirmed a "lifetime ban from all club activities and premises for the individual responsible for an abhorrent social media post".

It added: "We condemn absolutely this outrageous behaviour and underline our zero tolerance policy towards unlawful activity on all social media platforms.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community at this incredibly difficult time."

South Yorkshire Police said a 55-year-old man has been charged with malicious communications and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 14 October.

Meanwhile, construction firm Wates Group confirmed that it had sacked an employee over the incident.

In a statement the company said: "The comments made over the weekend are unacceptable and completely at odds with our values as a company."

West Brom said their players would wear black armbands and hold an applause in Mr Townsend's memory during their game against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

