A major rescue effort is underway to save a dog trapped in a cave for four days.

Volunteers are trying to free the dog, thought to be a Jack Russell cross called Rose, after she got stuck in a narrow gap underground off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were initially called out at 3.15pm on Thursday, 26 September.

A spokesperson said: "We used cameras to look for the dog, and on the first go we couldn’t see it.

"On the second attempt, we caught a glimpse of it, but the cave was 12 inches at its widest and got narrower. There was no way anyone could get in.

"We would always do everything we can to rescue an animal, but this would require drilling and it might risk the structural integrity of the surrounding area.

"We left the rescue in the hands of the people who were there at the time."

Volunteers have since appealed for companies with cranes, drilling and digging equipment to help.

In a post on social media, one of the volunteers said the dog was heard barking at around 2.30am on Monday.

They added: "The lads managed to drop some water down to her which she hopefully got to."

