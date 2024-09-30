Barnsley man arrested after baby snatched on board train at Worksop
Police investigating the attempted kidnapping of a baby on board a train have made an arrest.
British Transport Police appealed for information after the child was snatched from their mother's arms on a train near Worksop on 17 August.
The man ran off down the carriage carrying the infant before a relative managed to stop him and retrieve the child.
The man stayed on the train before disembarking at Barnsley.
BTP said a 57-year-old man from Barnsley was arrested on Friday 27 September and bailed pending further enquiries.