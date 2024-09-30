A music venue has promised an investigation after a number of men were allegedly questioned by security staff about why they were attending a gig by Mercury Prize nominees The Last Dinner Party.

In a statement, The Engine Shed, in Lincoln, said the incident fell "far short" of their standard "entry policy".

It came after one X user posted that he was "funnelled into a dark corner with other men" before being told that he "might be a pervert" because he was attending Saturday's concert on his own.

He said he was "interrogated and searched" by security in a separate room and that the incident left him "feeling sick."

Another man said he was quizzed on the door and asked to name his favourite song, saying he felt like he "was on [TV show] Mastermind", while a third man said he was also "whisked away" and "searched".

The venue conceded that management had made "an ad-hoc change" to their normal policy before the concert owing to "incidents" at other dates on the band's tour, but did not elaborate.

The Last Dinner Party ultimately pulled out of the gig last-minute due to illness but posted a statement on Instagram saying they were "appalled and disappointed" by the actions of security staff.

The Brit Award-winning band said their shows "are intended to be safe, welcoming spaces for everyone."

The Engine Shed said the door policy was "changed with the right intentions" but that they "would like to fully apologise to anyone affected."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.