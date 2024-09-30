West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of an 87-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Donald Grant was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive, Ossett, Wakefield, at 12.48pm on Thursday 26 September and was reported missing on Sunday.

A CCTV image from the morning he was last seen has been released by the police, in which he is wearing a black woolly hat, a navy jacket, black trousers, black boots and black framed glasses and is carrying a red and white bag.

He is described as a tall and slim white man who is bald on top with white fluffy hair around the sides.

Police have appealed for anyone for information to contact them.

