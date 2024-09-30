A waitress described as a "legend" has retired from her job at Leeds United at the age of 90.

Annie Cochrane joined the Elland Road club's hospitality team 23 years ago after a career with Royal Mail.

She was given a send-off with a cheer from home fans at half-time during United's 3-0 Championship win over Coventry City on Saturday.

In a post paying tribute to her years of service, the club's official X account dubbed her an "Elland Road legend".

Chief executive Angus Kinnear and Chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg presented Annie with a bouquet of flowers before she carried out a lap of the pitch.

Originally from Kilbarchan, near Glasgow, Mrs Cochrane moved to Whinmoor, Leeds, in 1967 with her husband Ian, a Leeds United fan and season ticket holder. But she only joined the staff after his death in 1992.

Earlier this year she was honoured with an "outstanding contribution" award and was a finalist at last year's nationwide EFL Club Employee Award.

