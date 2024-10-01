A South Yorkshire school has been forced to close after a burst pipe left it with no running water.

In a message to parents, Wales High School, near Rotherham, said it had "no option" but to send children home on Tuesday.

It said: "Yorkshire Water have confirmed that engineers are already working on the repair but it could take between four and six hours. Subsequently, we have no option but to close the school due to health and safety reasons."

Buses were being organised to take students from the school's grounds.

The school said it had "no reason to believe that school cannot open as usual tomorrow".

