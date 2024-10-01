Play Brightcove video

Police have released shocking footage of a man and a girl being attacked by two dogs in Sheffield.

The 47-year-old man suffered deeps cuts and bite wounds across his body and needed surgery following the attack on 29 September.

A 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after attempting to intervene.

One of the dogs was shot dead by armed police.

The incident, on Dagnam Crescent, involved a mastiff and a cane corso which had escaped from a property on the street.

The footage shows the man being attacked as he attempts to untangle the lead from one of the dogs' legs.

The girl was mauled as she ran away and lost her footing.

Attack on 14-year-old girl who tried to intervene

By the time police arrived the cane corso had been tied to a lamppost but the mastiff was still free.

It was eventually contained in a garden but firearms officers shot it dead, believing it t.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control and obstructing a police officer.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said:

“We are continuing to see people getting hurt in our communities by dogs, and an increase in demand, in responding and investigating incidents being placed on our force.

" The demand isn’t just on our force, but also on the NHS through ambulance responses and hospital treatment."

