A Doncaster Rovers fan has been banned from the club for life over "hateful" social media posts about the Bradford City fire disaster.

The club said it received multiple complaints from members of the public "understandably distressed" over the comments.

Fifty-six people died and more than 250 were injured when Bradford city's stadium caught fire in May 1985.

A Rovers spokesperson said: "We were able to identify the individual responsible for the post and immediately instigated the lifetime ban from all club activities. We are also working closely with South Yorkshire Police regarding the post.

"Doncaster Rovers vehemently condemn the behaviour of the individual responsible and reiterate our zero tolerance stance towards online hate speech."

It follows a lifetime ban for a Sheffield Wednesday fan, who has also been sacked from his job and charged by police, over an "abhorrent" social media post about the death of a rival supporter.

The club took action after a post on X appearing to mock the death of West Brom fan Mark Townsend.

