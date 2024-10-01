Extensive searches are being carried out for a woman who has gone missing from home in North Yorkshire.

Victoria Taylor, aged 34, was last seen at 9am on Monday 30 September at her home in Malton.

North Yorkshire Police said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

Ms Taylor is white and around 5ft 6ins tall.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and was carrying a salmon/pink Vans backpack.

Any immediate sightings should be reported to police via 999.

