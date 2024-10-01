Police are investigating reports of a man wearing school uniform and a wig loitering outside schools in Lincolnshire.

In one incident, on Friday, 27 September, someone with a "blonde fringe and glasses" approached a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham.

Police said it was unclear if it was a man or a woman.

A spokesperson said: "We have spoken with the pupil and the school, and the school has issued an email to parents.

" We would encourage anyone who is concerned about another person behaving suspiciously to make a report to the police."

In a second incident last weej, a pupil at Kesteven and Sleaford High School reported seeing a man wearing school uniform and a wig in the Jermyn Street area.

He did not approach anyone and the matter was reported to police.

The school emailed parents to make them aware of the incident.

