Police investigate reports of adult in wig and uniform loitering outside schools
Police are investigating reports of a man wearing school uniform and a wig loitering outside schools in Lincolnshire.
In one incident, on Friday, 27 September, someone with a "blonde fringe and glasses" approached a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham.
Police said it was unclear if it was a man or a woman.
A spokesperson said: "We have spoken with the pupil and the school, and the school has issued an email to parents.
"We would encourage anyone who is concerned about another person behaving suspiciously to make a report to the police."
In a second incident last weej, a pupil at Kesteven and Sleaford High School reported seeing a man wearing school uniform and a wig in the Jermyn Street area.
He did not approach anyone and the matter was reported to police.
The school emailed parents to make them aware of the incident.
