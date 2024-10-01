Police in Lincolnshire say they are concerned for the welfare of a 23-year-old woman from Grantham.

Abby was last seen in Bingham's Lidl supermarket at around 7pm on 30 September.

Officers say her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as five foot five inches tall with a slim build and dark brown hair. She has a tattoo of flowers and butterflies on her arm.

She was last seen wearing a white jumper, red beanie hat and a beige and black scarf.

If anyone has any information that could help, police have asked them to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting number 534 of 30 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.