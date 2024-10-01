The owner of a dog stuck in a cave for six days has thanked volunteers who have come from as far afield as "Lancashire and Scotland" to join rescue efforts.

The Jack Russell cross, called Rose, fell into a crevice in land off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Thursday, 26 September.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service abandoned efforts to get to her, saying access was impossible as the gap was "12 inches at its widest".

Since then a group of men has been using cutting equipment to try to widen the gap.

Food and water have been lowered into the space where Rose is stuck and the dog has been heard barking.

Rescue efforts have entered a sixth day. Credit: ITV News

In a social media post on Tuesday, owner Nicole Prince said she had been to visit the site.

She said: "The lads I've spoken to have come all the way from Lancashire and Scotland. They are doing their hardest to get to Rose. They have seen her and given her some water and she's moving about."

According to the post the man leading the rescue effort is from Bradford and has been sleeping in his van for three nights.

Ms Prince said: "We appreciate every single one who has been down helping and continue to help."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.