A mother-of-four gave the name of a sister who was living in care when she was stopped by police, a court heard.

Kayley Overton, 37, was pulled over by officers carrying out a routine check on an industrial estate in Hull on 10 December 2022.

She was asked to provide her details but instead gave the name of her sister, Hull Crown Court was told.

Further investigations and CCTV footage confirmed her sister was living in a care home and could not have been driving the car.

The court heard Overton, of Cliffe Road, Market Weighton, only had a provisional driving licence and was uninsured at the time of the incident.

She admitted perverting the course of justice.

Judge John Thackray KC urged her to appreciate the seriousness of her offence.

He sentenced her to a six-month suspended prison sentence, 100 hours' unpaid work and a three month driving ban.

"You have got to make it the priority of your life and get the order done," Judge Thackray said. "If you fail to do the hours and make excuses and don't get the work done, you will go to prison."

Overton, who has four children between the ages of eight and 16, said she regretted her behaviour.

She was later heard singing "what a lovely day" as she left the court building.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.