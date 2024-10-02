One of the last surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush has been described as a "national treasure" following his death at the age of 98.

Second World War veteran Alford Gardner, from Jamaica, was among the hundreds of Caribbean nationals who travelled to Britain in 1948 to answer the call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

The father-of-eight lived in Leeds for the next seven decades, co-founding the UK’s first Caribbean cricket club in the city.

The news of his death was confirmed by his family on Wednesday.

In a statement Mr Gardner's children said they were proud of "all he achieved and the impact he made".

The statement added: "He was a true pioneer, a member of a generation of West Indian men and women to whom the country owes so much. And yet he found it amusing that a barefooted boy with big dreams growing up in rural Jamaica would be celebrated by communities, the nation and royalty alike.

"He approached it all with humility and humour but never shied away from mentioning the struggles for equality and fairness as well as the happier times too."

Born in Jamaica in 1926, Mr Gardner volunteered for RAF service.

He served as an engineer based near Filey in Yorkshire during the Second World War, meeting his future wife Norma McKenna at the Leeds Mecca dance hall during post-war celebrations.

After finding it difficult to settle on his return to Jamaica he made his way back to England with his brother Gladstone on the Empire Windrush, landing at London's Tilbury Docks in June 1948.

Prince William with Alford Gardner at his home in Leeds. Credit: PA Images

Alongside Prince William he unveiled the National Windrush Monument at London's Waterloo Station in 2002. The bronze sculpture is the first permanent monument to the Windrush Generation.

A year later he met with the Prince of Wales once again at his home in Leeds as part of an ITV documentary.

Earlier this year he was presented with the Leeds Award by the local council, for his "vast achievements and contribution" to the city.

Speaking to ITV News, Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon praised Mr Gardner's legacy and labelled him a "national treasure, not just in Leeds and Yorkshire".

In a post on X, the England and Wales Cricket Board dubbed Mr Gardner a "pioneer and a trail blazer".

The Leeds Jamaica Society said he was "part of a generation who helped to rebuild" the country after World War Two, adding that he is owed "more than a tweet can say".

