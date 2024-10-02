River searches are being carried out as concern grows for a mother who has been missing for two days.

Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at around 9am on Monday at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said there would be an "increased police presence" in the area on Wednesday, with searches of the riverbanks by police divers.

Insp Leanne Anderson said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria. This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton and Norton area."

Worried friends and family have appealed for information in social media posts.

Kat Howard wrote: "We just want her back safe. Her family love her so much."

In a direct appeal to Ms Taylor, Helen Moran wrote: "You have a beautiful family waiting for you. So many worried friends and family."

Ms Taylor is white, about 5ft 6ins tall and was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

Anyone with information should call 999.

