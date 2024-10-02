The police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man found unresponsive in a police cell.

The 43-year-old, who has not been named, is thought to have suffered a medical episode while being held at Elland Road police station in Leeds.

He was given CPR and taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday 25 September.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “When someone has died after being taken into police custody, it is important that all the circumstances are independently and impartially examined.”

The IOPC said the man was taken into custody on Monday and was seen by a medical practitioner who did not flag any concerns.

He was found unresponsive in his cell the following day.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the custody suite and taking statements from staff.

Officers and staff are currently being treated as witnesses, the watchdog said.

