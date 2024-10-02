Water is being funnelled into a cave where a dog has been trapped for seven days as rescuers continue efforts to free her.

Rose, a Jack Russell-cross, is believed to be tired but alive after she slipped into a crevice in rocks off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden, near Halifax.

A team of volunteers has been working around-the-clock using drilling and cutting equipment to try to free her from the rocks.

On Wednesday, a video posted on social media showed one of the men involved pouring water into the gap through a tube.

Mark Tiffin, who posted the video, wrote: " We are getting the dog water. She's looking a lot better now."

Rose's owner, Nicole Prince, shared the video, adding that those involved in the rescue bid were "amazing people".

Rose fell into the crevice on the afternoon of Thursday 26 September.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service initially attended but called off their attempts to get to the dog within hours after concluding the gap was too narrow.

Since then volunteers have come from as far afield as Lincolnshire and Scotland to try to get to her.