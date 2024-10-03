Police have released a CCTV image of a young mother who has been missing from home for three days.

Victoria Taylor, who has a two-year-old daughter, was last seen at her home address in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old, who is a nurse at a nursing home, was seen on CCTV at a BP petrol station on Welham Road in the Norton area at 11.35am the same day.

She is wearing a cap and hooded jacket in the image.

Police officers and underwater search teams have been scouring the River Derwent after personal possessions belonging to Miss Taylor were found nearby.

Victoria Taylor is a mother-of-one.

D rones have also been used.

Insp Martin Dennison, North Yorkshire Police, said: “We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains."

Anyone with information should call 999.

