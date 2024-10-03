The daughter of a man who died following an incident in Harrogate has said she is "devastated" as two men were due to appear in court charged with his murder.

Paul Tillet, 56, was found dead after an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale on Sunday night, 29 September.

His family described him as a "much-loved son, dad, brother and uncle".

In a statement his daughter said: "He brought me up with so much love and respect and I'll always remember the great moments we shared.

"I'll forever miss him, and I hold him close to my heart, and be devastated on the things he'll miss throughout my life. I hope he is at peace.”

Jason Johnson, 26, and Philip Watson, 29, have been charged with murder and were due to appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A third man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Tim Bentley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Paul’s family who are being supported by our specialist family liaison officers.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised these charges, but our investigation continues. We’d still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet spoken with officers."

