A dog has been rescued from a cave after being trapped underground for a week.

Rose, a Jack Russell-cross, slipped into a crevice in rocks off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden, near Halifax, on Thursday 26 September.

A team of volunteers has been working around-the-clock using drilling and cutting equipment to try to free her.

On Thursday afternoon - almost exactly a week on - thousands of people tuned in on Facebook as a livestream showed Rose being carried from the site in the arms of one of the volunteers.

She would be taken "straight to the vet" they said.

More to follow.