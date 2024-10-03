Fire crews from across West Yorkshire have been tackling a huge blaze at a high rise building in Bradford.

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied apartment block on Bolton Road at around 8.30pm on Wednesday evening where the roof of the 8-storey building was alight.

Ten fire engines and two aerial appliances were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Local residents are being urged to keep their doors and windows shut and Bolton Road remained closed on Thursday morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue urged people to avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

