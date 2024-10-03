The funeral is taking place for a mother and three children who died in a house fire in Bradford.

Bryonie Gawith and her three children, Denisty Birtle, aged nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle, all died after a fire broke out at their home in Westbury Road in the early hours of 21 August.

On Thursday morning a service was due to take place at Shay Grange Crematorium, followed by a burial at Scholemoor Cemetery.

In a message on social media, the family said everyone was "welcome to come pay their respects" and urged mourners to wear colourful clothes.

They added: "This day will be the most saddest day of our lives but we would love it if everyone could join us to give them the best send off they deserve."

More than £21,000 was raised online to cover funeral costs and support surviving family members.

Two men accused of murder and attempted murder over the fire are due to go on trial in March next year.

