A new £200million rail factory in East Yorkshire has been hailed as "transformational" by the transport secretary.

The Goole Train Manufacturing Facility, which will build commuter trains for a number of UK operators, is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

Transport Secretary and Sheffield MP Louise Haigh described the plant as "world class".

She was joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the unveiling of the Siemens-owned factory.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan officially opened the facility Credit: PA Images

Eighty per cent of London's new Piccadilly line trains will be assembled at the plant.

The trains will be the first deep-level London Tube carriages to have air-conditioning.

Ms Haigh said: “This impressive, world-class facility will be transformational to Goole and its people, providing a boost to the region’s economy and supporting hundreds of skilled jobs."

She added: "For too long, the cycle of boom-and-bust has held back this sector," saying she was "determined to put an end to the stop-start approach to investment and provide the industry with the certainty it needs to deliver a railway that is fit for the future."

The new Piccadilly Line trains are expected to start serving the London Underground network next year.

Mr Khan said: " This train manufacturing facility in Goole is a fantastic example of the expertise we don’t have and how investment in London benefits the whole country."

Bosses say the plant will create up to 1,000 direct jobs, along with an estimated 1,700 jobs in the supply chain.

