A couple who killed a "much-loved" man following a long-running neighbour dispute have been jailed.

Stephen Long, 49, and his partner Cheryl Long, 46, attacked Paul Davinson in the street after he left a pub in Rothwell, Leeds, on 9 March.

Mr Davinson, 49, collapsed and was given CPR before being taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

A court heard the incident came after years of problems between the couple, Mr Davinson and Mr Davinson's partner.

The couple were neighbours of Mr Davinson's partner, who had previously reported a number of incidents involving the Longs to police.

On the day of his death Mr Davinson, had been drinking and was on his way home when he came across a group of men.

Prosecutor Katherine Goddard told Leeds Crown Court: "He mentioned the fact of the neighbour dispute and at least one of the young men remembers him threatening to smash [the Longs'] windows and asking if they would do it with him...They made it clear they didn't want anything like that to happen."

Paul Davinson was described as a 'very popular character.' Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The court heard Stephen Long then attacked Mr Davinson, followed by Cheryl Long.

Stephen Long put his victim in a chokehold while Cheryl Long kicked him.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Davinson, who had a pre-existing heart condition, died from a heart attack triggered by the stress of the assault.

Stephen Long initially claimed he had been trying to help Mr Davinson after seeing him collapsed in the street.

But both he and Cheryl Long eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Stephen Long was jailed for eight years. Cheryl Long was jailed for 30 months,

Det Insp Elly Buchanan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Paul was a much-loved son, father and partner, and his death has left a huge hole in the lives of his family".

She added: “The violent actions of Stephen and Cheryl Long that ended his life were completely unnecessary and have had a devastating impact on his family and on all who knew him in the local community, where he was a very popular character.

“His death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic and shows all too clearly the terrible consequences that can occur when people use violence.”

