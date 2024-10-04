A former football coach and teacher who sexually abused two boys has been jailed.

John Staveley, 55, met one of his victims while working as a coach. The other was abused on a school trip while Staveley was working as a primary teacher.

The abuse began in the late 1990s, but Staveley was only arrested after the first victim reported what had happened to the NSPCC in 2020.

Detectives went on to gather witness statements and screenshots of social media messages to help convict Staveley.

He was found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14, two of indecent assault on a boy under 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Staveley, of Hale Hill Lane, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Det Con Mike Tilley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Staveley abused his position as a mentor and guide to young children in sports and educational settings.

"He should have been someone his victims were able to trust but instead he exploited them, took advantage of them and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

"I really want to commend his victims for coming forward and telling us about their harrowing and horrific experiences as children."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.