The family of a mother who has been missing from home for almost five days say they are "sick, distraught and lost".

Victoria Taylor, 34, has not been seen since she left home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Monday morning.

The mother-of-one, known as "Vixx", has a two-year-old daughter and a fiance, Matthew Williams.

In a statement, her sisters Emma and Heidi said: “We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time."

Victoria Taylor visited a petrol station before she disappeared. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Following her disappearance, Miss Taylor, who is a nurse in a nursing home, was pictured on CCTV at a BP petrol station.

Her belongings were later found near to the River Derwent, where searches have since been focused.

Her sisters added: “We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far.

"The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx’s family."

North Yorkshire Police said searches would continue over the weekend.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Williams: "Obviously [our daughter] is missing her mam. We are all hoping she comes back.

"'I am just heartbroken for this one. I know Vikki wanted [our daughter] to have the best opportunities in life - the opportunities she never had.

"It breaks my heart."

