Video report by Jon Hill

A life-long Barnsley fan surprised his Sheffield Wednesday-supporting partner by enlisting the help of the stadium announcer to propose during a game at Oakwell.

Chris Poskitt, 68, asked Joanne Baldwin to marry him during his team's draw with Stockport County.

Barnsley were 1-0 up when the question came booming over the stadium speakers.

It said: "Joanne Baldwin would you do me the honour of becoming my beloved wife?"

Footage shared on social media showed Joanne - who is profoundly deaf - looking bemused before Chris repeated his proposal close-up.

The video shows him then proudly telling fellow fans: "She said yes!"

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Poskitt, who works with his new fiancee at Barnsley Council said she had made him "a very happy man".

He said he had been urged by colleagues to pop the question.

"[I thought] Joanne might be waiting for me to propose, so that's when I set it in motion to come here to my very own theatre of dreams - Oakwell - and it is a special place."

Joanne, said she was "surprised, shocked, everything really", adding: "I wasn't expecting it at all."

She also jokingly apologised to her fellow Wednesday fans, saying: "Sorry everyone."

