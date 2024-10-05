A £100 million freight terminal at Immingham docks - one of the UK's biggest ports - has been given the green light by the government.

The Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal application has been granted development consent by the Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh.

The new roll-on, roll-off facility will have a new jetty with three berths and improved buildings at the terminal. Up to four North Sea services could be operated from the site every day.

Associated British Ports which wants to develop the docks says it will create employment in the area.

The Port of Immingham is one of the largest in the UK

The news has been welcomed by the area's Conservative MP Martin Vickers.

He said: "I'm delighted that this is going ahead, it will undoubtedly create much-needed jobs in the area, at a port which is already a world leader."

The application was submitted last year and there is now a six week period in which objectors can challenge the decision in the High Court.

The Port of Immingham is one of the UK's largest by the amount of cargo it handles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.