Sheffield Wednesday has released a statement defending the emergency response to a medical incident in the stands at Hillsborough in which an away fan died.

The club has come under criticism for the speed in which Mark Townsend received treatment at the Leppings Lane end of the stadium during the game against West Brom on Saturday 28 September.

His brother exclusively told ITV News he wants an inquiry into what happened.

The club said the control room was notified of the medical emergency just over a minute after the nearest steward was alerted, and paramedics were on the scene three minutes later.

The last picture of Mark Townsend alive

A review is underway into the circumstances of Mr Townsend's death.

The full statement from Sheffield Wednesday reads: "First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community. All relevant parties continue to collectively gather the detail and circumstances regarding the tragic incident last Saturday as part of the ongoing review process.

"In the interim, without compromising the review, it can be confirmed that advanced paramedic care was at the scene applying emergency treatment within three minutes of the control room being notified, just over one minute after the nearest steward was alerted. The club will cooperate fully with any investigation that the coroner may instigate and we await the findings of the review process, which will be concluded in due course.

“We can assure every supporter visiting Hillsborough that the club engage medical provision over and above the Green Guide guidance. Sheffield Wednesday reiterate our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Townsend and everyone connected with West Bromwich Albion."

Mr Townsend's brother Steve Townsend told ITV News this week he wanted lessons to be learned from the incident so "no other football fan has to go through what we're going through."

