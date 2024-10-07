Police are urging the public to report any sightings of an 86-year-old man who is thought to have gone missing from a care home.

James Valentine left the home in Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire, at around 7.20am.

West Yorkshire Police say he is likely to be walking and may look confused. In a social media post, his granddaughter said he suffers with dementia.

He is expected to have dressings on both his hands and forearms and is described as a white man of medium build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, black jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

