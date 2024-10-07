Firefighters say they are "risking their lives" returning to a mill which was devastated by fire - as two teenagers face sentencing for arson.

Dalton Mills, in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was largely destroyed by the blaze in March 2022.

Eighteen-year-old McKenzie Motron and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, were convicted of arson earlier this year.

The pair appeared at Bradford Youth Court on Monday, but were told by the judge that he did not have enough powers to pass an appropriate sentence, and referred the case to crown court.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was facing repeated issues with fires being started at the site and urged people to keep away.

Benjy Bush, from the brigade, said: "The building is unsafe and every time we send in our firefighters, it becomes more unstable.

"Firefighters are risking their lives putting out other fires which are started deliberately.

"Hopefully the prosecutions to come will serve as a warning to others."

Dalton Mills, which has no owner, dates back to the 19th century and was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing over 2,000 workers.

It has since been used as a filming location for many TV series such as The Great Train Robbery, Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

