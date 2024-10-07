A manhunt is underway for a gun smuggler who has gone on the run after being sentenced to jail for a second time.

Polish national Rafal Wojciech Habiak, who was living in Grimsby, was convicted in his absence after he failed to turn up for a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in August.

He had already served a five-year sentence after Border Force officers found a handgun and ammunition hidden under the floor of a car, and a rucksack containing cartridges of CS gas, in 2018.

While he was locked up, investigators received information suggesting more weapons might be concealed in the vehicle, which had been seized following his arrest.One message to Habiak read: “You will need to dismantle the car a bit to get one”.Further searches were carried out and a pistol containing five live rounds, a flare pistol, and additional rounds of ammunition were found.

Pistol removed from car panel following new information Credit: National Crime Agency

Habiak, who was released from prison in January 2021 and moved to Cleethorpes, was charged with conspiring to import firearms and bailed.A jury at Canterbury Crown Court took less than half an hour to find him guilty. A judge sentenced him to a further 18 months in prison and issued a warrant for his arrest.NCA branch commander Adam Berry said: “Rafal Habiak lived in Grimsby and Cleethorpes area at the time of his offending and also had contacts in the Liverpool area. I have no doubt that there is someone out there who has information on his whereabouts.“Anyone who assisting him while he is at large should also know that they may be committing an offence in doing so.“Gun smuggling is an extremely serious offence, and we are determined to do all we can to ensure Habiak is tracked down and serves his full sentence.”

