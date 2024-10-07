The M1 in South Yorkshire was closed on Monday afternoon due to a "bridge infrastructure defect".

Highways officials said works were being carried out taking at junction 38, Huddersfield Road, with congestion back to Junction 37 at Barnsley and Dodworth.

In a post on X National Highways said: "The M1 is closed northbound within junction 38 near Barnsley due to a bridge infrastructure defect."

Traffic is building up due to the emergency repair works Credit: National Highways

Traffic was being diverted and there were delays of more than 30 minutes, with around three miles of congestion approaching the junction.

Lane three has now reopened with lanes one and two still closed. There are around 30 minutes of delays.

The A637 between Darton and the Haigh roundabout was also congested as traffic seeks an alternative route.

