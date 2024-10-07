Police say there is nothing to suggest any "third party involvement" in the disappearance of a missing mother.

Officers are continuing to search for 34-year-old Victoria Taylor, from Malton, North Yorkshire, who has not been seen since the morning of 30 September.

In an update a week on, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they remained "open minded" but added: "Based on information obtained from these exhaustive enquiries, North Yorkshire Police is satisfied at the current time that there is no information to suggest any form of third-party involvement."

Miss Taylor, a nursing home nurse who has a two-year-old daughter and is engaged, left her home at 9am on Monday 30 September.

She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am the same day at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton.

Victoria Taylor visited a petrol station before she disappeared. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Police said there was a last sighting at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street 18 minutes later.

Personal items were later found near the River Derwent.

Police said they have reviewed CCTV footage, carried out land and water searches and interviewed several witnesses.

Insp Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Victoria’s family, and we are continuing to do all we can to try and find her.

“The focus of our search remains the area around the River Derwent and Victoria’s family members are aware of this and the wider strategy that is in place.

“The family and the police understand the local community wanting to show their support with the searches for Victoria, but we urge people to exercise caution when searching particularly near to the river.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.