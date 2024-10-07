It is now a week since a 34-year-old mother went missing from home in North Yorkshire.

Victoria Taylor, who has a two-year-old daughter, was last seen in Malton on Monday, 30 September.

Since then a major search operation has been taking place to try to find her.

Here is everything we know so far.

Who is Victoria Taylor?

Miss Taylor, originally from Huddersfield and has connections to Halifax, is known as "Vixx" and is a mother to a two-year-old girl.

She works as a nurse at Rivermead Care Home in Malton.

She is white, and around 5ft 6ins tall.

Miss Taylor has worked at Rivermead Care Home. Credit: Rivermead Care Home

In a profile on the care home's website, she says she has worked in the home for over 10 years.

The profile says: "I am always here for relatives to help and support them through both difficult and good times in any way I can."

Miss Taylor is engaged to be married.

In an interview, her fiance Matthew Williams told the Daily Mail: "We are all hoping she comes back.

"She was dedicated to her job, dedicated to us, and we had just returned from a lovely holiday."

When was Victoria Taylor last seen?

The last sighting of Miss Taylor by loved ones was at an address in Malton at 9am on Monday 30 September.

She was later seen on CCTV at a local BP petrol station at 11.35am. Her bank card was last used to buy soft drinks from the shop.

Victoria Taylor visited a petrol station before she disappeared. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

She was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper at the time.

A number of her personal possessions were later found close to the River Derwent.

What has happened since she disappeared?

North Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive searches in Malton and Norton, focused specifically on the river.

Officers said people would see an "increased police presence" in the area, with specialist searches of the water carried out by police divers.

Insp Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said on Thursday: “We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river."

Searches of the River Derwent are continuing. Credit: ITV News

Aside from the police search, a major community effort has been taking place to try to find Miss Taylor, with posters being put up in the area.

More than 8,000 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to the search.

On Sunday - almost a week after she went missing - Miss Taylor's friend Charlotte Cundill, who set up the group said: "We just want you home princess. Your baby girl needs you, your fiancé needs you and misses you so much and your family are beside themselves.

"We're all praying for a miracle, we're all praying you just walk back through that door."

What have her family said?

Play Brightcove video

Miss Taylor's sisters Emma Worden and Heidi Baker spoke to ITV News 48 hours after she went missing.

In a direct appeal to their sister, Ms Worden said: "Vicky, just come home. We just want her home. She's got a little baby and her partner. We're just so worried."

Ms Baker added: "If anyone knows anything, just let us know.

"She's a very popular person. Obviously, she's a nurse and looked after so many people's parents round here."

On Friday they issued a statement in which they thanked people who were searching for Miss Taylor, saying that they were "sick, distraught and lost".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.